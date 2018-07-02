Inmate Stabs Guard

It happened last night at the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre. The corrections department says the inmate grabbed the guard from behind and began stabbing her in the facial area. One eye sustained what has been described as a severe puncture wound. The name of the officer was not immediately released. She was flown to a St. Louis hospital, where she is being treated. No other details were immediately available.