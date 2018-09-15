Inmate Sues Greene County Jail

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A Muslim inmate says the Greene County jail violated his religious rights by feeding him sandwiches with a pork product. As a Muslim, Odell Edwards is not allowed to eat pork. He sued the Greene County Justice Center this past week in federal court in Springfield over a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Jail officials says the jelly is made with fruit pectin extracted from plants, which helps thicken jams. But Edwards says the jelly contained gelatin, which is often extracted from pig tissue. The sandwiches were served to Edwards and other Muslim inmates during the holy month of Ramadan. Jail Director C-E Wells says the jail asked a Muslim spiritual adviser when planning the Ramadan menu, and the sandwiches were preapproved.