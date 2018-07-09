Inmate to File Suit Against Fired Police Officer

COLUMBIA - The victim of an alleged assault by a former Columbia Police Officer is expected to file a Federal Lawsuit this week. This lawsuit stems from an August 15 video captured on surveillance in a holding cell at the Columbia Police Department. The video shows then Officer Rob Sanders pushing Baker to the floor after he was taped yelling for water.

The lawsuit is expected to cover the bill from Baker's four day hospital visit in which he was treated for a broken vertebrae and some minor wounds on the back of his head. Sanders was placed on administrative leave with pay shortly before he was terminated by Police Chief Ken Burton.

Sanders is currently in the process of appealing the decision.