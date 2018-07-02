Inmate Wants Medical Parole

POTOSI (AP) - A state board is considering a Missouri death row inmate's request for medical parole. The Southeast Missourian newspaper says Brian Kinder is the first inmate in recent memory to ask to be moved from death row to an outside hospital. Kinder has late-stage throat cancer. He told the newspaper that the health care he's received has been poor. Kinder is on death row after being convicted of rape and murder. He applied for the medical parole earlier this month.