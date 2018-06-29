Inmate whose arrest ended sheriff's career in jail again

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas City man whose forced removal from a hospital in the 1980s led to a sheriff's downfall is back in jail.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a trooper arrested 49-year-old Damone L. Cribbs this week after stopping him for speeding. Federal court documents say suspected marijuana and a gun were found in Cribbs' vehicle.

The Kansas City Star reports Cribbs' criminal history stretches back more than 30 years.

In 1986, Cribbs was being treated for asthma when Wyandotte County Sheriff John Quinn and several deputies ignored doctors' protests and took him from the hospital so he could go to court. Doctors said Cribbs nearly died after being returned to the hospital.

Quinn later pleaded guilty to violating Cribbs' civil rights and lost a re-election bid.