Inmates escape from Pulaski County Jail

PULASKI COUNTY - Two inmates escaped from the Pulaski County Jail Sunday morning.

Pulaski County Sherriff's Department said both inmates asked for a medical check. They then stole the jailer's keys and fled the facility. The jailer was not injured during the incident.

Both of the inmates are considered dangerous, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Department. James Randall (J.R) Sherrell was in custody for possession of a controlled substance and interfering with a felony arrest. Dustin Richardson was in custody for 1st degree child molestation and has another outstanding warrant out in Camdenton County for molesting a minor.

All law enforcement agencies in Pulaski County, the surrounding Sheriff Departments and the Missouri State Highway Patrol are assisting in the search.

Editor's Note: This story will be updated when KOMU has more information.