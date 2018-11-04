Inmates Get Raise

JEFFERSON CITY - It isn't much, but inmates working at the Missouri Governor's Mansion are getting a raise. The old arrangement paid them nine dollars a day. The new deal also says mansion staff have veto power over the inmates they get. A Blunt spokesman says that has long been the way it works, even if it wasn't previously spelled out on paper. A new contract between the Corrections Department and Governor Blunt's administration calls for inmate mansion workers to get paid $1.25 an hour. For a typical work day, that means they would get ten dollars.