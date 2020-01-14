Inmates Give Back to Community

The prison donates the produce from the garden to SERVE, Callaway County's network food pantry.

"We really rely on that for the nutritional benefits of the community," SERVE representative Julie Lander said. "You can't put a value on good nutrition and good health."

The pantry stores the produce before giving it to needy families.

The inmates give back to the community in the process, but get something out of it as well.

"I get personal satisfaction out of it, some free time away from the housing unit," Moore said.

"Out there it's just us, nobody out there messing with us, and we just go out there and have a good time," inmate Steven Bass said.

Seven other Missouri prisons have similar gardens.