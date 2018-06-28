Inmates Use Toothpaste, Pancake Batter to Hide Hole

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

SCOTT CITY (AP) - Steel plates are being added to interior walls at the Scott City Jail, after inmates used pancake batter and toothpaste to cover up a hole they'd made. Scott City Police Chief Don Cobb says the hole though an interior wall was discovered this weekend. He says inmates removed a block, allowing a female inmate to slide into the next cell, where a male inmate was housed. He says the inmates fashioned a digging tool with a nail, a wire from a light fixture and a toothbrush. The mixture used to cover the digging was nearly identical to mortar in appearance. Prisoners were to stay in a county jail until a security check is completed at the city building.