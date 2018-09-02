Insect Diseases

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Summer's here...lazy days, outdoor activities...and insect bites. Health officials are in St. Louis Friday urging Missourians to take precautions against diseases like West Nile virus, which is spread through mosquitoes, and Lyme Disease, caused by tick bites. Many of Missouri's West Nile cases have occurred in recent years in the St. Louis region. Tick-borne diseases have been spread throughout the state. Just last month, a northeast Missouri girl died from an infection caused by a tick bite. The state Department of Health and Senior Services is offering about 3000 free containers of insect repellant to low- and moderate-income families.