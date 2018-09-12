Insight Bowl Travel Packages Going Fast
COLUMBIA - The MU Alumni Association said Friday that it has sold more than 300 travel packages to the Insight Bowl in Tempe, Arizona on December 28. The Alumni Association is sold out of four of the five packages it offers. The remaining package includes only accommodations at a Phoenix hotel.
"I think the biggest package is the deluxe land and air tour at the team hotel, which is the Hyatt Regency Gainey Ranch, a really nice property. It was around $1,500 per person, so that was the big one," said Alumni Association Executive Director Todd McCubbin.
The Alumni Association packages do not include game tickets, but tickets can be added on for $64.
The Alumni Association will stop selling the remaining hotel-only package on December 15.
"I think the biggest package is the deluxe land and air tour at the team hotel, which is the Hyatt Regency Gainey Ranch, a really nice property. It was around $1,500 per person, so that was the big one," said Alumni Association Executive Director Todd McCubbin.
The Alumni Association packages do not include game tickets, but tickets can be added on for $64.
Jerry Price at Suzi Davis Travel said his company does not offer packages, but will book airfare and hotel for football fans.
"For the most part, basically what we're doing is as people call in we're booking their airfare and hotel so its not that we have a pre-designed package so much as we're just getting them air and hotel," said Price.
The Alumni Association will stop selling the remaining hotel-only package on December 15.
More News
Grid
List
WARDSVILLE- Blair Oaks R-II School District is holding bus training event to educate students on bus safety Wednesday morning. ... More >>
in
FULTON - Two boys escaped from the Division of Youth Services in Fulton Tuesday. According to a press release... More >>
in
COLUMBIA -- Senator Claire McCaskill stopped at the University of Missouri campus Tuesday as a part of her Your Vote... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Consolidated Water has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for residents that live between Providence Road and Gans... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A man who shot at SWAT officers was sentenced to 13 years in prison on Tuesday for... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Gov. Mike Parson has ordered the flags to be flown at half-staff at all Missouri government... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Brandon Brill was sentenced to 22 consecutive years Tuesday for killing a Harrisburg coach after he drove into... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - There are currently more than 10,000 open jobs in Missouri that require STEM skills and there are not... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri honored 9/11 victims during a wreath laying ceremony Tuesday. To start the ceremony,... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The operators of a Missouri duck boat that sank in July, killing 17 people, say in... More >>
in
LAKE OZARK - Lake Ozark Police arrested two people Sunday after police found about 20 different identification cards, social security... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — President Donald Trump is canceling a campaign rally in Missouri as a potentially catastrophic hurricane... More >>
in
Hurricane Florence, already a monster, is due to strengthen as 1 million people are told to flee the US East Coast
(CNN) -- Hurricane Florence has potential to cause "massive damage" to parts of the southeastern and mid-Atlantic United States --... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Missouri Task Force 1 deployed to Raleigh, North Carolina at around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Florence.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A new Columbia hospital is hosting a job fair Tuesday and Wednesday at The Broadway in downtown Columbia.... More >>
in
NEW YORK (AP) — Americans are commemorating the Sept. 11 terror attacks with somber tributes, volunteer projects and a new... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Attendance areas may be different for some middle school students depending on where they live when the 2019-2020... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A ruling from the Eighth Circuit Court in St. Louis threatens to shut down abortion services in Planned... More >>
in