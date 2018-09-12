Insight Bowl Travel Packages Going Fast

COLUMBIA - The MU Alumni Association said Friday that it has sold more than 300 travel packages to the Insight Bowl in Tempe, Arizona on December 28. The Alumni Association is sold out of four of the five packages it offers. The remaining package includes only accommodations at a Phoenix hotel."I think the biggest package is the deluxe land and air tour at the team hotel, which is the Hyatt Regency Gainey Ranch, a really nice property. It was around $1,500 per person, so that was the big one," said Alumni Association Executive Director Todd McCubbin.The Alumni Association packages do not include game tickets, but tickets can be added on for $64.

Jerry Price at Suzi Davis Travel said his company does not offer packages, but will book airfare and hotel for football fans.

"For the most part, basically what we're doing is as people call in we're booking their airfare and hotel so its not that we have a pre-designed package so much as we're just getting them air and hotel," said Price.

The Alumni Association will stop selling the remaining hotel-only package on December 15.

