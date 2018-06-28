Inspectors Indicted on Fraud and Bribery Charges

U.S. Attorney Catherine Hanaway says that a federal grand jury has indicted three street inspectors and one plumbing inspector in connection with taking bribes from contractors working on a taxpayer-funded city sewer project. Street inspectors Leland Washington, Lester Webster and John Stewart were charged with mail fraud. Plumbing inspector Bill Beckemeyer was charged with bribery. Mayor Francis Slay says the city of St. Louis will not tolerate corruption and will take steps to prevent it from happening again. The FBI says the indictments came from information developed by St. Louis police and a deputy U.S. marshal.