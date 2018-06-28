Inspectors Offer Reward for Pipe Bomb Sender

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering up to $100,000 as a reward for information about two explosive devices mailed to companies in Chicago and Kansas City. A corporate counterterrorism expert says the devices appear to be linked to a suspect who has been sending threatening letters to financial institutions since at least 2005. Officials have suggested in both cases that the devices were not working bombs that could have exploded. The packages containing the explosives were postmarked January 26 from Rolling Meadows, Illinois. One package arrived January 31 at American Century Investments' midtown Kansas City mail facility. A day later, a similar explosive was found at a business in a 65-story skyscraper in downtown Chicago.