Insurance process begins in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK - SEMA returned to Brunswick today to continue its training for flood damage assessment.

KOMU spoke with multiple business and home owners, who explained how few people have flood insurance in Brunswick.

"No one has flood insurance here. It's just so expensive," said Sherry Hamilton.

"I'll have the sand bags out until September," said one neighbor.

When the flooding hit the town, not every business was hit by the water.

It was up to restaurant's like Hamilton's "Sherry's Home Cooking" to step up to the plate.

"I stayed open until one o'clock in the morning because we had the railroads, the national guard, we had sand baggers. And I just had so many people here to help me, said Hamilton.

"I even had people sending me donations because we were trying to feed the prisoners, trying to feed this person. I've just had so many good things come out of something bad," Hamilton said.

Until SEMA's work goes into effect, a church group in Sedalia is expected to come help at the end of the week.