Insurers double in Missouri's online marketplace

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri could have twice as many health insurers participating next year in a federally run website.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said eight insurers plan to offer policies for 2015 on Missouri's health insurance exchange. Four offered policies this year.

The federal agency said Missouri is one of four states - along with Indiana, New Hampshire and West Virginia - where the number of insurers is at least doubling.

The online shopping sites offer subsidized health coverage for some people who otherwise lack insurance. They are required in each state under President Barack Obama's health care law.

Missouri had the option of running its own website, but voters approved a measure barring the state from taking any steps to do so. That's why the federal government is doing it.