Interest Groups Enter Missouri GOP Senate Primary

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri's Republican U.S. Senate primary campaign has entered a new phase, with interest groups launching negative ads against two GOP candidates.

The Now or Never Political Action Committee, which backs Sarah Steelman, is running TV ads claiming John Brunner's business outsourced jobs to foreign countries. The ads note that Brunner has been late on taxes and claim he got rich "by sticking it to the working guy." One ad calls Brunner "a wimpy Yorkie for Obamacare" for once saying certain parts of the plan were good. Brunner has vowed to repeal President Barack Obama's health care law.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which has endorsed Brunner, is running an ad linking Steelman with Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill by asserting that both are supported by "trial lawyers and union bosses."