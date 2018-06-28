Interfaith organization raises police shooting concerns

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) — An interfaith organization is calling on Kansas City police to address police shootings.

The Kansas City Star compiled a database and determined that police had been involved 47 shootings since 2005.

The newspaper found that Kansas City ranked third per capita behind St. Louis and Cleveland in fatal police shootings. Nearly 60 percent of those killed were black, although police say race is not a factor in the use of deadly force.

Rabbi Doug Alpert of Congreation Kol Ami called the numbers "very disturbing."

Alpert is head of the criminal justice task force for More2, a Kansas City interfaith social justice organization. He said Kansas City may need a civilian monitoring committee to look at police shootings or some involvement from the Department of Justice.