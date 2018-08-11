International markets create community for immigrants in mid-Missouri

1 month 2 weeks 6 days ago Thursday, June 21 2018 Jun 21, 2018 Thursday, June 21, 2018 2:34:00 PM CDT June 21, 2018 in News
By: David Estrada, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA – Although "Shwe Market International Foods" mainly sells Asian products and "Chihuahua Mexican Market" Hispanic products, both stores have one thing in common. They bring memories from a land far away.

Laldin Liana came to Columbia in 2015 from Burma. He says some of the foods in Shwe Market remind him of his home country.

"I like the store because, you know, there are some many kinds of my favorite here," he said.  

Zo Sanga is also from Burma. He came to the United States nine years ago, and since then he has not been back to his home country.

"We are coming to this store because our favorite food is all here," he said.

Gene Raiti is American, but his mother’s father was in the U.S. Air Force and worked in a station in Taiwan, after World War II.

Raiti said in the Asian store he finds products that remind him of his childhood.

"It's comfort food you had as a kid, and if you can't find it anywhere else, it's really nice to have some place where you can go and get it," he said.

Spenser Crum is also American, but her husband is Mexican. She is a customer at Chihuahua Mexican Market.

"A lot of the drinks and things I like here, they don't sell in other stores at all," she said. "My daughter is half-Hispanic, so I kind of got accustomed to the food that her dad eats, and the things he buys."

But these stores also represent a "safe environment" for people who have to adapt to a new culture, after moving away from their home countries.

MU Assistant Professor of Sociology and Black Studies, Tristan Ivory, said the process of acculturation can be very traumatic for people who have spent most of their lives with certain cultural reference points.

"That can cause a great deal of homesickness, and issues in terms of identity and finding one's place in the society," he said.

Ivory said ethnic stores could help those people cope with the feeling of being an outsider and feeling unwelcome in a particular community.

"Having stores and having places where people feel comfortable, where people don't feel they are under scrutiny, where people don't feel like they are being attacked are very vital," he said. "In some ways, places where you can be yourself, where you're not feeling like you're always kind of watched, or feeling as though people are judging you are pretty vital for people feeling, or embodying, their full selves."

Sanga said he comes to Shwe Market because he can relate to the owners of the store.

"We know these people, we are all Burmese people," he said.

Crum said the Chihuaha Mexican Market makes it easier for her husband to live in a foreign country.

"He feels a lot more comfortable. He misses being home, but being here, it's a lot easier when you have a store you can go to and get things that remind you of home," she said.

Ivory also said this type of store provides an opportunity for people to get to know other cultures different from their own.

"For the greater community at large, a lot of times ethnic restaurants, ethnic stores, cultural events, and cultural centers provide a window into parts of the world and other cultures beyond those that might be sort of long-term associated with a particular place," he said.

For that reason, Ivory said ethnic stores could also promote tolerance in society. He said those businesses allow people to come in contact with foreign cultures that could be similar or not too different from their own.

"I am not saying that ethnic grocery stores are the solution to all of the ills in terms of what's behind xenophobia or "other-ing" of people from other ethnic groups," he said. "But it can be one small step toward that."

Raiti also said Americans could learn about other countries by getting out of their comfort zone and visiting one of the international stores in town.

"It's a good way for people who aren't familiar with the culture and the food to see what's there, try new things," he said. "They can understand Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese, whoever, that much better by eating the foods that they eat."

Crum also said international stores could bring people closer to foreign nations.

"It opens people's eyes to other culture. It helps people understand, a little more, the way that other people live and their customs," she said.

Co-owner of Shwe Market, Soethu Halmyo, and co-owner of Chihuahua Mexican Market, María del Carmen Portillo, said they are happy to provide a piece of their native culture.

More News

Grid
List

Holts Summit community honors late Carl DeBrodie
Holts Summit community honors late Carl DeBrodie
HOLTS SUMMIT – A park in Holts Summit was filled with people gathered in honor of Carl DeBrodie on Saturday.... More >>
3 hours ago Saturday, August 11 2018 Aug 11, 2018 Saturday, August 11, 2018 8:04:00 PM CDT August 11, 2018 in News

Columbia police responded to an armed robbery last night
Columbia police responded to an armed robbery last night
COLUMBIA - An armed robbery occurred at the Break Time convenience store on Forum Boulevard early Saturday morning. According... More >>
8 hours ago Saturday, August 11 2018 Aug 11, 2018 Saturday, August 11, 2018 2:40:00 PM CDT August 11, 2018 in News

Police confirm shots fired in downtown Columbia
Police confirm shots fired in downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA - Police confirm there were shots fired early Saturday morning. Around midnight the Columbia Police Department responded to... More >>
8 hours ago Saturday, August 11 2018 Aug 11, 2018 Saturday, August 11, 2018 2:37:00 PM CDT August 11, 2018 in News

Columbia museum exhibit tracks history of fake news
Columbia museum exhibit tracks history of fake news
COLUMBIA (AP) — A museum exhibit in Columbia is unpacking how the concept of fake news has developed over time.... More >>
12 hours ago Saturday, August 11 2018 Aug 11, 2018 Saturday, August 11, 2018 11:12:00 AM CDT August 11, 2018 in News

Airline employee steals plane from Seattle airport, crashes and dies
Airline employee steals plane from Seattle airport, crashes and dies
(CNN) -- An airline employee stole an otherwise unoccupied passenger plane Friday from the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and flew it... More >>
13 hours ago Saturday, August 11 2018 Aug 11, 2018 Saturday, August 11, 2018 9:23:00 AM CDT August 11, 2018 in News

One dead after Pettis County semi-crash
One dead after Pettis County semi-crash
PETTIS COUNTY - One person died in a semi-truck accident on US 65. The crash occurred Monday at 11:15... More >>
14 hours ago Saturday, August 11 2018 Aug 11, 2018 Saturday, August 11, 2018 9:20:00 AM CDT August 11, 2018 in News

3 dead, 10 injured in Missouri church van crash
3 dead, 10 injured in Missouri church van crash
BOLIVAR (AP) — Three teenagers from Kansas were killed and 10 other people were injured Friday after a church van... More >>
14 hours ago Saturday, August 11 2018 Aug 11, 2018 Saturday, August 11, 2018 8:50:00 AM CDT August 11, 2018 in News

Some Columbia businesses still worry about violence downtown
Some Columbia businesses still worry about violence downtown
COLUMBIA - In the last two weeks, downtown has seen two separate incidents of gun violence, leaving some businesses concerned... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 10 2018 Aug 10, 2018 Friday, August 10, 2018 7:14:00 PM CDT August 10, 2018 in News

Four dead in Canada as gunman opens fire at apartment complex
Four dead in Canada as gunman opens fire at apartment complex
(CNN) -- Two police officers were among four people killed in a shooting in Fredericton, New Brunswick, police in the... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 10 2018 Aug 10, 2018 Friday, August 10, 2018 4:41:00 PM CDT August 10, 2018 in News

U.S Senate nominees talk tariffs with farmers
U.S Senate nominees talk tariffs with farmers
TEBBETS - Sen. Claire McCaskill and her November challenger, Josh Hawley, spoke to farmers Friday about tariffs and how they... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 10 2018 Aug 10, 2018 Friday, August 10, 2018 2:31:00 PM CDT August 10, 2018 in News

Temporary fix allows SNAP use at farmers markets to continue
Temporary fix allows SNAP use at farmers markets to continue
COLUMBIA - A temporary fix will allow the Columbia Farmers Market to continue offering SNAP transactions for six months. ... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 10 2018 Aug 10, 2018 Friday, August 10, 2018 2:22:00 PM CDT August 10, 2018 in News

Inhumane conditions lead to injunction for company in Kansas City
Inhumane conditions lead to injunction for company in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Florida company kept more than 100 temporary farmworkers in "inhumane" and "unsanitary" working conditions while... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 10 2018 Aug 10, 2018 Friday, August 10, 2018 2:21:00 PM CDT August 10, 2018 in News

Man charged in connection with reported child abuse in Hermann
Man charged in connection with reported child abuse in Hermann
HERMANN - Prosecutors filed charges against another person in connection with the reported child abuse of twin girls. Hoyt... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 10 2018 Aug 10, 2018 Friday, August 10, 2018 11:54:00 AM CDT August 10, 2018 in News

Boy severely burned; mom says another boy lit him on fire
Boy severely burned; mom says another boy lit him on fire
INDEPENDENCE -- Vibrant, fun loving and compassionate are words Ashley Lyons describes her 7-year-old son, but a recent attack has... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 10 2018 Aug 10, 2018 Friday, August 10, 2018 11:15:00 AM CDT August 10, 2018 in News

Authorities: Car in river murder case stolen in central Missouri
Authorities: Car in river murder case stolen in central Missouri
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say a car that was driven into the Kansas River, killing one child,... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 10 2018 Aug 10, 2018 Friday, August 10, 2018 7:40:00 AM CDT August 10, 2018 in News

Woman dies after Springfield house fire
Woman dies after Springfield house fire
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Springfield officials say a woman has died after a fire at home. The fire department... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 10 2018 Aug 10, 2018 Friday, August 10, 2018 6:46:00 AM CDT August 10, 2018 in News

One killed, another injured in motorcycle accident in Macon County
One killed, another injured in motorcycle accident in Macon County
MACON COUNTY - One person is dead after a motorcycle struck a deer Thursday night. According to a traffic... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 10 2018 Aug 10, 2018 Friday, August 10, 2018 6:04:00 AM CDT August 10, 2018 in News

Construction begins on I-70 ramps in Rocheport
Construction begins on I-70 ramps in Rocheport
ROCHEPORT - I-70 ramps near Rocheport will see a number of construction-related closures in the coming weeks. The eastbound... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 10 2018 Aug 10, 2018 Friday, August 10, 2018 2:02:00 AM CDT August 10, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 74°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
12am 74°
1am 72°
2am 71°
3am 69°