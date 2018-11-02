International pistol competition underway in mid-Missouri

HALLSVILLE – The 2016 Bianchi Cup Action Pistol Championship started Tuesday, attracting competitive shooters from across the world to mid-Missouri.

The event has been held in Hallsville since it was created in 1979, and this year’s championship has 225 competitors battling for the championship.

Shooters have traveled from all over the US, with nearly 45 coming from Missouri alone. There are about 55 international contestants coming from various countries like Japan, New Zealand, and the Netherlands.

The Bianchi Cup consists of four events: moving targets, falling plates, practical shooting, and barricade shooting.

The event lasts Tuesday, May 24, until Saturday, May 28.

“Saturday is a championship final where the top 36 competitors will all shoot against each other through all courses of fire in one day,” said Bianchi Cup Coordinator Damien Orsinger.

While there is a lot of pressure to perform, competitor from New Zealand Tiffany Piper said the competition isn’t completely about winning.

“It’s mostly about all the friends that you make. They turn into being your family, so it’s really nice to see everyone and see how they’re going and catch up,” Piper said.

Piper said she's happy to see all of her friends, but she would love to collect the competition's grand prize of $12,000.

