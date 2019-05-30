Internet Gambling

1 decade 2 years 5 days ago Thursday, May 24 2007 May 24, 2007 Thursday, May 24, 2007 9:57:38 PM CDT May 24, 2007 in News
Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Internet gambling firm BetOnSports will be sentenced October 19 on federal racketeering charges after pleading guilty in St. Louis federal Court. US Catherine Hanaway announces the plea deal today. Hanaway's office has been pursing a 22-count criminal indictment against the London-based firm and its top executives since last July. BetOnSports' founder Stephen Kaplan and Chief Executive David Carruthers remain under arrest. Hanaway says the company's plea deal will not end their prosecution. The company faces a fine up to $500 thousand and possible forfeitures. The company is also require to repay any US wagers it held as of June 1, 2006.

