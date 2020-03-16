Internet provider won't shut off services during COVID 19 outbreak
COLUMBIA — As schools switch to remote learning, CenturyLink won't shut down services, regardless of ability to pay.
"At CenturyLink, we know our customers are counting on us to keep our network running so our children can continue to learn and the world’s businesses can continue to run efficiently," a representative for the company told KOMU."We stand ready, willing and able to meet our customers’ near-term and long-term needs and are prepared to ensure traffic flows smoothly across our network, regardless of increased demand."
This means offering financial assistance, too.
"We will waive late fees and will not terminate a residential or small business customer's service for the next 60 days due to financial circumstances associated with COVID-19," a representative for the company said in an email to KOMU.
The company is also suspending data usage limits due to COVID-19.
