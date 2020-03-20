Internet service providers keeping people connected during COVID-19 pandemic

COLUMBIA - As more people stay home to work remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic, internet service providers are keeping speeds going.

Mid-Missouri companies like Spectrum, Socket, and Mediacom are all working to keep those working or learning from home connected.

"The internet is more important now than ever, and we’re working hard on a continuity of business because we know that our customers need it more than ever. Like you said, they’re staying at home,” Phyllis Peters, Communications Director for Mediacom, said.

Mediacom isn't the only one with that thought, however. Spectrum says they're doing what they can to help "flatten the curve."

“During this time, continuing to maintain our operations, while applying the latest CDC guidelines, ensures we provide these vital communications which help flatten the curve and protect the country," a representative for Spectrum said.

For the next 60 days, all three companies are offering different services to help.

Mediacom is increasing speeds on their Connect2Compete program, as well as lowering the cost of their Access Internet 60 broadband service from $29.99 to $19.99.

Socket won't terminate any services for the next 60 days, and will waive any late fees you may incur.

In a press release, Carson Coffman, president and COO of Socket, said, "We are committed to doing our part to help keep our community connected. We are hopeful this will better support businesses, individuals working from home, and students that need increased internet access during this time.”

Spectrum will also be offering free broadband and wifi access to any home that has a K-12 or college student living there.

Peters says that service providers need to help their communities during this.

"I think it’s important because we really want to walk the talk here and show our customers that we’re putting their needs first," she said.