Internet Service Restored for Mediacom Customers

COLUMBIA - Internet service for Mediacom customers was restored Tuesday after a major fiber cut left customers without internet service.

The cut happened about 10:20 Monday night. It was caused by heavy ice and downed lines and affected Mediacoms high-speed Internet.

Customers affected were in the northeast area of Camdenton where Mediacom leases a section of a fiber network owned by another company.

Communications Director Phyllis Peters said, "We sincerely regret the disruption it caused to our customers, and as we continue to expand and improve our network, we're assessing ways to prevent this kind of service interruption in the future."

Mediacom customers did not lose services for Video (the cable TV part of its service); nor did they lose phone service.