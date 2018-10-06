Interpol president reported missing during trip to China

12 hours 24 minutes 8 seconds ago Friday, October 05 2018 Oct 5, 2018 Friday, October 05, 2018 12:56:48 PM CDT October 05, 2018 in News
By: The Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — The Chinese president of Interpol has been reported missing after he traveled to his native country at the end of September, a French judicial official said Friday.

Meng Hongwei's wife reported Friday that she had not heard from her 64-year-old husband since he left Lyon, France, where Interpol is based, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to provide details of an ongoing investigation.

The French official said Meng did arrive in China. There was no further word on Meng's schedule in China or what prompted his wife to wait until now to report his absence.

Meng, who has been president of Interpol for two years, still holds the post of vice minister for public security, according to the ministry's website.

In a statement, Interpol said it was aware of reports about Meng's disappearance and added "this is a matter for the relevant authorities in both France and China." The statement noted that Interpol's secretary general, and not its president, is responsible for the international police agency's operations.

News of the investigation into Meng's disappearance came during a weeklong public holiday in China. In Beijing, the foreign and public security ministries did not immediately respond to calls and faxed requests for comment Friday.

Meng was elected president of Interpol in November 2016. His term runs until 2020.

He has held a variety of positions within China's security establishment, including as a vice minister of public security — the national police force — since 2004. In the meantime, he served as head and deputy head of branches of the coast guard, all while holding positions at Interpol.

Meng's duties in China would have put him in close proximity to former leaders, some of whom had fallen afoul of President Xi Jinping's sweeping crackdown on corruption. In particular, Meng likely dealt extensively with former security chief Zhou Yongkang, who is now serving a life sentence for corruption.

Xi has also placed a premium on obtaining the return of officials and businesspeople accused of fraud and corruption from abroad, making Meng's position all the more sensitive.

When Meng was elected in 2016 as Interpol president, rights groups expressed concern that he would pursue an agenda of politicized policing that targeted Xi's opponents.

___

This version has been corrected to show that the Interpol president is China's vice minister for public security, not a former senior security official.

___

Bodeen reported from Beijing.

More News

Grid
List

Fire captain charged with illegally selling firearms to felons
Fire captain charged with illegally selling firearms to felons
KANSAS CITY, Mo. ( KCTV ) -- A captain in the Kansas City Fire Department was charged in federal court... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, October 05 2018 Oct 5, 2018 Friday, October 05, 2018 9:30:21 PM CDT October 05, 2018 in News

Missouri man charged with restraining children with zip ties
Missouri man charged with restraining children with zip ties
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A western Missouri man was charged with restraining his ex-girlfriend's son and his daughters with... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, October 05 2018 Oct 5, 2018 Friday, October 05, 2018 7:49:00 PM CDT October 05, 2018 in News

Cooper County Community Hospital sells to Pinnacle Health Care System
Cooper County Community Hospital sells to Pinnacle Health Care System
BOONVILLE - The Pinnacle Health Care System, Inc. bought Cooper County Community Hospital and its related companies. RHG Consolidated... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, October 05 2018 Oct 5, 2018 Friday, October 05, 2018 6:12:00 PM CDT October 05, 2018 in News

Law enforcement train to help people with mental illness, substance abuse
Law enforcement train to help people with mental illness, substance abuse
COLUMBIA - Law enforcement agencies from around mid-Missouri participated in Crisis Intervention Team training at the Boone County Sheriff’s Department... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, October 05 2018 Oct 5, 2018 Friday, October 05, 2018 6:07:00 PM CDT October 05, 2018 in News

Kavanaugh has the votes to be confirmed to Supreme Court after Collins, Manchin commit
Kavanaugh has the votes to be confirmed to Supreme Court after Collins, Manchin commit
(CNN) -- Brett Kavanaugh is set to become the Supreme Court justice who inaugurates a conservative majority for a generation,... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, October 05 2018 Oct 5, 2018 Friday, October 05, 2018 4:46:00 PM CDT October 05, 2018 in News

FNF Week 7: High school football photos and videos
FNF Week 7: High school football photos and videos
COLUMBIA - Seven weeks into the high school football season and the hot weather has made a comeback for this... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, October 05 2018 Oct 5, 2018 Friday, October 05, 2018 4:39:00 PM CDT October 05, 2018 in Friday Night Fever

Police looking for suspects in shots fired case in Columbia
Police looking for suspects in shots fired case in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Police responded to a shots fired incident in the Georgetown, Scott Boulevard and the Ludwig Drive area Friday... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, October 05 2018 Oct 5, 2018 Friday, October 05, 2018 3:46:00 PM CDT October 05, 2018 in News

Man arrested after police said he pulled knife on officers
Man arrested after police said he pulled knife on officers
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man they said pulled out a large knife at a Break Time convenience store Thursday... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, October 05 2018 Oct 5, 2018 Friday, October 05, 2018 3:22:00 PM CDT October 05, 2018 in News

MU's Sigma Chi fraternity chapter suspended
MU's Sigma Chi fraternity chapter suspended
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri's fraternity, Sigma Chi, has been suspended from campus pending the results of an investigation. ... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, October 05 2018 Oct 5, 2018 Friday, October 05, 2018 2:46:00 PM CDT October 05, 2018 in News

A year after #MeToo went viral, women reflect on progress made
A year after #MeToo went viral, women reflect on progress made
COLUMBIA - The #MeToo movement celebrated one year of supporting sexual violence survivors Friday. #MeToo gained popularity when women... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, October 05 2018 Oct 5, 2018 Friday, October 05, 2018 2:44:00 PM CDT October 05, 2018 in News

Lincoln University gives warm welcome to new president
Lincoln University gives warm welcome to new president
JEFFERSON CITY - Dr. Jerald Jones Woolfolk made history with her installation Friday as the third female president for Lincoln... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, October 05 2018 Oct 5, 2018 Friday, October 05, 2018 2:33:00 PM CDT October 05, 2018 in News

Moniteau deputies find drugs at the scene of deadly car crash
Moniteau deputies find drugs at the scene of deadly car crash
MONITEAU COUNTY - Deputies investigating a crash on Highway 50 in September said they found a "substantial" amount of drugs,... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, October 05 2018 Oct 5, 2018 Friday, October 05, 2018 1:57:00 PM CDT October 05, 2018 in News

Man charged after toxic letters sent to Trump, other leaders
Man charged after toxic letters sent to Trump, other leaders
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Navy veteran in Utah was charged Friday with threatening to use a biological toxin... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, October 05 2018 Oct 5, 2018 Friday, October 05, 2018 1:25:00 PM CDT October 05, 2018 in News

Interpol president reported missing during trip to China
Interpol president reported missing during trip to China
PARIS (AP) — The Chinese president of Interpol has been reported missing after he traveled to his native country at... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, October 05 2018 Oct 5, 2018 Friday, October 05, 2018 12:56:48 PM CDT October 05, 2018 in News

Highway patrol announces resolution to 1998 homicides in New Madrid
Highway patrol announces resolution to 1998 homicides in New Madrid
NEW MADRID - The Missouri State Highway Patrol and New Madrid Sheriff's Office announced Friday they identified Robert Eugene Brashers... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, October 05 2018 Oct 5, 2018 Friday, October 05, 2018 11:15:00 AM CDT October 05, 2018 in News

UM, professor drop claims against each other in lawsuit over guns on campus
UM, professor drop claims against each other in lawsuit over guns on campus
COLUMBIA - A judge granted a joint motion Thursday to drop the University of Missouri and a professor from a... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, October 05 2018 Oct 5, 2018 Friday, October 05, 2018 11:04:00 AM CDT October 05, 2018 in News

Labor Department: US unemployment rate falls to 49-year low of 3.7 percent
Labor Department: US unemployment rate falls to 49-year low of 3.7 percent
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 3.7 percent in September — the lowest level since December 1969... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, October 05 2018 Oct 5, 2018 Friday, October 05, 2018 10:29:00 AM CDT October 05, 2018 in News

Women rally in Jefferson City to oppose Judge Brett Kavanaugh
Women rally in Jefferson City to oppose Judge Brett Kavanaugh
JEFFERSON CITY - A group of women opposed to the appoint of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court stood... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, October 05 2018 Oct 5, 2018 Friday, October 05, 2018 9:44:00 AM CDT October 05, 2018 in Top Stories
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 76°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
2am 74°
3am 74°
4am 73°
5am 72°