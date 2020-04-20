Intersection improvements in Jefferson City

Monday, May 14 2018
By: Leo Rocha, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

JEFFERSON CITY - After a water break caused sinking pavement last fall, the intersection of Dix Road and Business Route 50 will undergo removal and replacement improvements starting at 9 p.m. on May 19.

Business Route 50 will only have one lane open. Dix Road traffic will be restricted to right turns only at the intersection. Eastbound Business Route 50 traffic will not be able to turn left onto northbound Dix Road, while westbound traffic will not be able to turn left onto southbound Dix Road.

The improvements are expected to end by 6 a.m. on May 22, when the second phase begins.

The second phase includes resurfacing on Business Route 50 between Dix Road and Southwest Boulevard. There will be nightly lane closures from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. The work is expected to be completed by June 8.

