Intersections Near University Hospital to Close

COLUMBIA - Road closures in Columbia could affect commuters and those needing access to the University Hospital Friday.

The intersection at Virgina Avenue and old Hospital Drive will close Friday morning, July 26. It is scheduled to reopen on Aug. 11. Construction is currently being done to install a chilled water plant.

Old Hospital Drive east and west of the Virginia Avenue intersection will not reopen. The new Hospital Drive is scheduled to reopen on Aug. 2.

In the meantime, the best way to access the hospital from Stadium Blvd. is to turn onto Tiger Avenue and then turn right at the four-way stop onto Hospital Drive. If you need to access the hosptial's parking garage, turn onto Monk Drive from Stadium Blvd.

The circle drive at the Hospital entrance will also be closing on Aug. 3 and should be accessible by Sept. 20.