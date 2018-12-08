Interstate 44 reopens southwest of St. Louis

The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Interstate 44 is now open again in Missouri.

A 24-mile stretch of the interstate southwest of St. Louis closed Wednesday due to flooding along the Meramec River. The Missouri Department of Transportation reopened the east-west interstate late Friday morning.

Hours earlier, southbound lanes of Interstate 55 reopened south of St. Louis. The I-55 northbound lanes had opened Thursday night. That road also was closed due to record flooding along the Meramec, a Mississippi River tributary.

MoDOT officials say all interstates in Missouri.