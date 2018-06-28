Interstate 44 Will Remain Closed for Several Hours

JOPLIN - MoDOT expects Interstate 44 in Joplin to remain closed for several more hours. On Sunday at 10:30 p.m. MoDOT's interactive map had the closure lasting at least five more hours. Several tractor trailers are overturned from Sunday's toarnadic storms.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority closed eastbound traffic on Interstate 44 in Miami, Ok. to keep motorists from getting stranded in between Oklahoma and Missouri. Westbound traffic is being diverted at US 71 N, though MoDOT is requesting that no one travel towards Joplin with the plan of using that highway. They request that motorists use other east-west routes such as US 60 or Interstates 40 or 70. US 71 N is being utilized by mutual aid and other emergency responders to access the affected areas more quickly