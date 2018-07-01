Interstate 70 in Kansas City Closed by Tanker Fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Interstate 70 is closed on the western edge of Kansas City after a semi-tractor truck crashed and exploded.

The accident occurred about 5 a.m. near the Manchester exit. Local media show the truck burning intensely before the blaze was extinguished about 5:30 a.m.

About 6 a.m., television helicopters were showing a burned out shell of the truck on its side. It pushed the concrete barrier into the opposite lanes, prompting authorities to close the interstate in both directions.

Media reports indicate the driver was not seriously hurt.

Further details were not immediately available.