JEFFERSON CITY — The Interstate 70 Warrior Hockey Showdown commenced this morning at the Washington Park Ice Arena in Jefferson City.
The funds generated from today's matches will be directed towards supporting Alex Bujak, a member of the KC Warriors Team, and his wife Valerie as she battles breast cancer. Last year the proceeds were dedicated to aiding another warrior on the ice, Matt Mitchell, a member of the St. Louis Blues Warrior team, in his battle against prostate cancer.
These two teams have been meeting for the past two years in Jefferson City to play against each other. However, these aren't your typical hockey teams; they're groups that are redefining the game in an extraordinary way.
"It's a good way to get that camaraderie that you miss when you get out of the service." Kevin Hutchinson, a member of the Kansas City warriors played today in the I-70 showdown. "The money that we raised today all went toward a veteran and warrior in need. The warrior in need for today was Alex and Valerie Bujak. Valerie was diagnosed with breast cancer last year and has been fighting that battle."
The St. Louis Blues Warriors and the Kansas City Warriors are part of USA Hockey's Warrior program, a platform dedicated to giving disabled veterans a chance to experience the thrill of hockey, regardless of their background. Whether they've skated their whole lives or never touched the ice, all veterans are welcome.
One of the standout features of these organizations is their commitment to inclusivity. It doesn't matter if you're a seasoned pro or a complete rookie; the Blues Warriors and the Kansas City Warriors open their arms to all veterans, offering them the chance to bond over the love of the game.
Beyond the rink, both the Blues Warriors and the Kansas City Warriors aim to make a real impact in their respective communities. They're on a mission to expand support for hockey and raise awareness about issues affecting veterans right in St. Louis and Kansas City. It's not just about goals on the ice; it's about goals for the community.
Veterans come together not only for competition but also for camaraderie. Playing against each other and other Warrior league and charity teams, they build friendships, offer support, and create memories that last a lifetime.
The St. Louis Blues Warriors have a powerful ally – the St. Louis Blues, an NHL team, while the Kansas City Warriors are making their mark in Kansas City. These partnerships add extra punch to their missions, offering more resources and visibility to their causes.
"We had a great time, next year we're gonna come back again make it even bigger," Hutchinson says.
In a world where sports can be about so much more than just a game, the St. Louis Blues Warriors and the Kansas City Warriors are proving that hockey has the power to heal, unite, and create positive change.
The I-70 showdown in total raised $2200 today for the Bujak family.