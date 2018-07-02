Interstate Bakeries Report Loss

The Kansas City-based company also says it is deepening losses for earlier months by $4.6 million. The bankrupt company says revenues declined to $239.5 million, the fourth straight month of down sales. Company officials say their end-of-the-year review found several adjustments that require adding to losses in previous months. Those adjustments include legal settlements and the cost of suspending a retirement plan for executives. Interstate Bakeries filed for Chapter Eleven protection from creditors in September 2004.