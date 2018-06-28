Interstate Bakeries Update

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

KANSAS CITY - Bankrupt Twinkie maker Interstate Bakeries of Kansas City said monthly losses declined 13% in September on lower sales and costs. For the four weeks ending Sept. 23, the company said it lost $7.5 million dollars on sales of $226 million. In August, the company lost $8.6 million dollars on $227 million in revenue. During the same period a year ago, the company reported a loss of $8 million on sales of $239 million. The U-S Bankruptcy Court has required monthly reports from Interstate Bakeries since the company filed for Chapter 11. On the Net: Interstate Bakeries: http://www.interstatebakeriescorp.com