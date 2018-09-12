Interstate Dedicated to Officer Killed

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A stretch of Interstate 44 in St. Louis will serve as a tribute to a city police officer who died in the line of duty. A ceremony today dedicated I-44 from Kingshighway to the city limit in the name of officer Michael Barwick. The 27-year-old officer was killed in a 2002 accident as he and a partner were pursuing a stolen vehicle. His partner was seriously injured but survived and returned to police work. The Missouri Department of Transportation expects to have a sign up this week honoring Barwick.