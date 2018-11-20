Intruder Shot in KC Area Home Invasion

By: The Associated Press

INDEPENDENCE (AP) - Independence police are investigating a home invasion that left one intruder in the hospital.

Police say two suspects forced their way into a home Saturday night and assaulted two men who lived there.

One of the victims was able to get his shotgun and shoot one suspect in the abdomen.

KMBC reports (http://bit.ly/HBP3jK ) the injured suspect remains in the hospital Monday morning.

The second suspect fled and has not been found. He is described as being in his 30s, between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10 with a skinny build.

The residents of the home were treated at the scene for minor injuries.