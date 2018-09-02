Intruder Stabs Eastern Missouri Homeowner

By: The Associated Press

IMPERIAL (AP) - An eastern Missouri man is hospitalized after suffering a knife wound allegedly inflicted by an intruder.

Jefferson County authorities say 21-year-old Christina Fudge of Ironton broke into a home in Imperial Friday night, looking for car keys to steal so she could take a car from the driveway. Fudge allegedly stabbed a 52-year-old man in the torso, causing serious injuries. Authorities say Fudge did not know the victim.

The man's son heard noises, grabbed a gun and held the woman at gunpoint until police arrived.

Fudge is charged with first-degree assault, first-degree burglary and armed criminal action. She is jailed on $250,000 bond.