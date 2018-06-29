Invasion of Privacy at Fair

In a probable cause statement, highway patrol troopers say Larry Hinson, from Kansas City, Kansas carried a briefcase with a concealed video camera inside.

Troopers arrested Hinson on Saturday after they say they found holes in the first and second stalls of a fairgrounds restroom and video of a man's crotch on the camera Hinson was carrying.

When troopers confronted Hinson, they say he was shaking uncontrollably.

Although the patrolmen wouldn't say much about the incident, Sgt. Dan Green explained what an invasion of privacy means.

"Anytime you know you invade someone's privacy. It's against the law and you know there are many ways of doing that. As far as this case, I don't know a whole lot about the case. You know the only thing I can comment on is who it was and the fact that he was arrested," Green said.

The Pettis County Prosecutor charged Hinson with invasion of privacy in the 2nd degree, which is a felony charge.

Hinson was released from jail on Monday on $5,000 bond.