Investigating Fatal Fire

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

AP-MO--Deadly Fire,0127 Cause of blaze still under investigation STEELE, Mo. (AP) -- The Missouri Fire Marshal's office continues to investigate the cause of a blaze that killed five children and injured three adults in a small home in the Missouri Bootheel. Assistant State Fire Marshal Greg Carrell says the second floor of the house in Steele, Mo., where the occupants slept collapsed on the main floor early yesterday. He says the collapse may not have left enough of a scene to adequately determine a cause. Carrell says the fire began on the second floor of the small home in which 18 people were staying. The five siblings, ages 1 through 7, were in an upstairs bedroom when the fire broke out around 4:15 a-m. Steele is about 190 miles south of St. Louis. (Copyright 2006 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-08-11-06 1450EDT