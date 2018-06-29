Investigation Begins at Plant Explosion

The afternoon blast at Triumph Foods killed one man and injured 14 others. The plant is still under construction and no Triumph employees were in the building at the time. Authorities say two of the 14 remain in critical condition while seven have been treated and released. Police say they are still interviewing the victims. The dead man has been identified as 24-year-old Andrew Bauer of Stewartsville. Officials at Triumph Foods have not commented on the explosion, which initially was blamed on natural gas. Authorities have since said they don't know what caused it.