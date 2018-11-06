Investigation Continues After Missouri Deputy Shoots and Kills Dog

WASHINGTON (AP) - An investigation continues after an eastern Missouri deputy shot and killed a dog.

The Washington Missourian reports that Franklin County deputies went to a home on Monday to serve a search warrant. Sheriff Gary Toelke says they had been to the home many times before for various crimes.

Deputies had a search warrant, and when no one answered the door, they tried to enter through a window. Toelke says an aggressive dog charged at the deputy, who sprayed the animal with pepper spray.

A woman inside the home came forward and was told to secure the dog. Instead, the dog allegedly charged at one of the deputies, who fired a shot that killed the animal.