Investigation into Killing of Four Continues

KANSAS CITY - No arrests yet in a quadruple homicide in Kansas City. A heavy set man wearing a black jacket was seen running away from the eastside home where the victims were killed early yesterday. Police have not released the names of the victims. But Suzanne Thurman says one of the victims was her adult daughter, Tracy Pearson. Thurman lives in an upstairs apartment in the home; Pearson lived on the first floor. She says the other victims appeared to have been watching a DVD, and her daughter likely had been in bed before the shootings. Thurman says she never heard gunfire, but was alerted by the banging of a front screen door against a mailbox. She followed the sound and found her daughter and the others.