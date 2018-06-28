Investigation into Potential Wrongful Execution
ST. LOUIS (AP) - A two-year investigation into whether a St. Louis man was executed for a crime he didn't commit is expected to wrap up soon. That's according to Rachel Smith, an assistant circuit attorney who is among three attorneys and two police investigators who have been looking into the case of Larry Griffin since July of 2005. Griffin was executed in 1995 for a fatal 1980 drive-by shooting. Circuit Attorney Jennifer Joyce ordered the investigation after the victim's family, among others, came forward and expressed concern that Griffin was wrongfully convicted and executed. Smith says she expects to turn in her report to Joyce by the end of this month. Unless Joyce orders further investigation, the report could be released to the public soon after that.
