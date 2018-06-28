Investigation of St. Louis Overpass Collapse Continues

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Officials with the Missouri Department of Transportation continue to look into what caused the walkway of an overpass to collapse. It happened last night at the Delor overpass over Interstate 55 in St. Louis. One car struck the huge piece of concrete, and the driver was injured. I-55 was shut down for more than six hours before opening around 2:30 this morning. The fallen piece of concrete spread across all four northbound lanes.