Investigation ongoing after body found in scrap yard

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Kansas City police said a man's body has been found in a scrap yard behind several houses.

Authorities said the body of the man, believed to be around 50 years old, was found Sunday night. Police spokesman Darin Snapp said it appears the man died several days ago.

Police said there were no obvious signs of trauma to the man's body.

An investigation is ongoing and an autopsy is scheduled for Monday.