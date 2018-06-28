Investigation reveals fraudulent driver's licenses near KC

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) - An investigation is ongoing into a phony driver's license scheme that has already netted more than 30 suspects in suburban Kansas City.

The Kansas City Star reports Kansas Secretary of Revenue Nick Jordan said part of the investigation includes determining how the fraudulent licenses may have been used. Jordan said in his five years as director, it was the first time there has been such a level of fraud uncovered.

Samantha Jo Moore is the only former agency employee charged in the case. She was jailed in Johnson County on 51 felonies, including bribery and official misconduct. Bond for the 28-year-old was set at $250,000. Her public defender, Joseph Astrab, didn't immediately return a phone call from The Associated Press.

Jordan called the case "disturbing."