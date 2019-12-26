Investigation Shows Walgreens Stores Now Pricing Items Accurately

6 years 1 month 1 week ago Thursday, November 14 2013 Nov 14, 2013 Thursday, November 14, 2013 10:09:00 AM CST November 14, 2013 in News
By: Brynne Whittaker, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

JEFFERSON CITY - A KOMU 8 News investigation into pricing practices at Walgreens stores shows no signs of mis-priced items. The investigation follows an August lawsuit from the Missouri Attorney General's office accusing the drug chain of deceptive pricing.

In an August 27 news release, Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster said the company used "false, misleading, and deceptive advertising and pricing schemes to lure consumers into purchasing certain products."

In late July, Koster sent investigators to eight Missouri Walgreens locations. The investigators bought 205 items total, took pictures of the price tags and found they were overcharged on 20 percent of the items.

But the KOMU 8 News investigation of two of previously-cited Walgreens locations--Jefferson City and Osage Beach--found no pricing problems. An assortment of 21 items varying from Oreo cookies to garbage bags all rang up as the same price marked.

Walgreens officials refused an on-camera interview about the pricing issues, but responded to the KOMU 8 News investigation with a written statement.

"As we said last August, we have a 112-year history of acting in our customers' best interests and earning their trust. That will continue to be our focus in all areas, and we're glad to see our stores following through to meet our customers' expectations," media relations representative Jim Graham wrote.

But the chief of the Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division, Joe Bindbeutel, said the issue is about more than just overcharging.

"The overall amount of information that a consumer is faced with on a very minor purchase is something that we think at some point, if it's ambiguous or confusing and it takes a consumer longer than a certain period of time, a reasonable time, to figure out what they're paying, that's just inherently deceptive," said Bindbeutel. "Whether there's one single little tag down at the bottom that gives you the right price, it shouldn't be that difficult, it shouldn't be that tough on consumers."

Bindbeutel went on to say that to prevent overcharging or consumer deception, consumers should keep track of the prices advertised on the items and double check their receipts after shopping at retail stores.

More News

Grid
List

Santa Claus sticks around mid-Missouri
Santa Claus sticks around mid-Missouri
HOLTS SUMMIT - Joe Baker has portrayed the role of Santa Claus in mid-Missouri for the last 30 years. ... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, December 25 2019 Dec 25, 2019 Wednesday, December 25, 2019 7:15:00 PM CST December 25, 2019 in News

Area farmers take part in annual holiday tractor parade
Area farmers take part in annual holiday tractor parade
CENTRALIA - The 13th annual Centralia lighted tractor parade was the largest parade the community has seen so far, with... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, December 25 2019 Dec 25, 2019 Wednesday, December 25, 2019 5:54:00 PM CST December 25, 2019 in News

Four Christmas shootings in St. Louis leave seven people wounded
Four Christmas shootings in St. Louis leave seven people wounded
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Four separate shootings in St. Louis on Christmas have left seven people wounded. The St.... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, December 25 2019 Dec 25, 2019 Wednesday, December 25, 2019 5:42:00 PM CST December 25, 2019 in News

Boonville Christmas tree farm thrives despite predicted shortage
Boonville Christmas tree farm thrives despite predicted shortage
BOONVILLE - Several generations come each year to get a Christmas tree at Starr Pines Farm. The farm provides... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, December 25 2019 Dec 25, 2019 Wednesday, December 25, 2019 3:50:00 PM CST December 25, 2019 in News

Christmas Eve shooting kills man in Kansas City
Christmas Eve shooting kills man in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY (AP) - A Christmas Eve shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, has left one man dead. The Kansas... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, December 25 2019 Dec 25, 2019 Wednesday, December 25, 2019 3:40:00 PM CST December 25, 2019 in News

Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign far short of yearly goal
Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign far short of yearly goal
COLUMBIA- Red kettles for donations to the Salvation Army come out in the holiday season every year, but this year... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, December 25 2019 Dec 25, 2019 Wednesday, December 25, 2019 12:18:00 PM CST December 25, 2019 in News

Mom saves Christmas shopping until the last minute
Mom saves Christmas shopping until the last minute
COLUMBIA – Last minute holiday shopping is normal for Xaiveira Coats. Coats bought most of her gifts for her... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, December 24 2019 Dec 24, 2019 Tuesday, December 24, 2019 6:29:00 PM CST December 24, 2019 in News

Missouri Supreme Court rules against Chesterfield over taxes
Missouri Supreme Court rules against Chesterfield over taxes
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri Supreme Court has upheld a 1977 state law dictating how St. Louis County municipalities... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, December 24 2019 Dec 24, 2019 Tuesday, December 24, 2019 6:15:00 PM CST December 24, 2019 in News

Holiday Traditions in mid-Missouri: The Magic Tree
Holiday Traditions in mid-Missouri: The Magic Tree
COLUMBIA - As the colder temperatures arrive in mid-Missouri, Will Treelighter has already been thinking about his next design. He’s... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, December 24 2019 Dec 24, 2019 Tuesday, December 24, 2019 5:45:00 PM CST December 24, 2019 in News

Police investigate attempted armed robbery at Campus View apartments
Police investigate attempted armed robbery at Campus View apartments
COLUMBIA - Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery targeting a delivery driver at Campus View apartments Tuesday afternoon. ... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, December 24 2019 Dec 24, 2019 Tuesday, December 24, 2019 4:14:28 PM CST December 24, 2019 in News

Eldon reacts to fire board president's alleged misuse of taxpayer money
Eldon reacts to fire board president's alleged misuse of taxpayer money
ELDON - The streets in Eldon were pretty quiet on Christmas Eve. But the town was buzzing with news of... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, December 24 2019 Dec 24, 2019 Tuesday, December 24, 2019 3:05:00 PM CST December 24, 2019 in News

Holiday traditions in mid-Missouri: Musical atmosphere of Living Windows
Holiday traditions in mid-Missouri: Musical atmosphere of Living Windows
JEFFERSON CITY- For over 20 years, the Living Windows celebration has taken over Jefferson City for one night each year.... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, December 24 2019 Dec 24, 2019 Tuesday, December 24, 2019 2:33:00 PM CST December 24, 2019 in News

Salvation Army Christmas campaign down 45%
Salvation Army Christmas campaign down 45%
COLUMBIA - The Salvation Army's Christmas campaign in Columbia is down 45% this year. In a press release, the... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, December 24 2019 Dec 24, 2019 Tuesday, December 24, 2019 11:30:00 AM CST December 24, 2019 in News

Police arrest Fulton woman for stealing Christmas cards
Police arrest Fulton woman for stealing Christmas cards
FULTON - Police arrested a Fulton woman they said stole Christmas cards from mailboxes Monday. Fulton police arrested Christina... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, December 24 2019 Dec 24, 2019 Tuesday, December 24, 2019 11:29:03 AM CST December 24, 2019 in News

Gov. Parson to visit Columbia hospitals
Gov. Parson to visit Columbia hospitals
COLUMBIA - Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson will make two stops in Columbia on Tuesday. The... More >>
2 days ago Tuesday, December 24 2019 Dec 24, 2019 Tuesday, December 24, 2019 3:39:00 AM CST December 24, 2019 in News

Warm temperatures drive people to the car wash this holiday
Warm temperatures drive people to the car wash this holiday
COLUMBIA – Warmer than usual temperatures on Monday brought people out of their homes and to the car wash. ... More >>
2 days ago Monday, December 23 2019 Dec 23, 2019 Monday, December 23, 2019 9:39:00 PM CST December 23, 2019 in News

Wildlife and you: How to share the road together
Wildlife and you: How to share the road together
COLUMBIA - Imagine you are driving on your usual route to work, but unexpectedly, the road is shut down indefinitely.... More >>
2 days ago Monday, December 23 2019 Dec 23, 2019 Monday, December 23, 2019 8:34:00 PM CST December 23, 2019 in News

Columbia learning center burglarized
Columbia learning center burglarized
COLUMBIA - A Columbia learning center was burglarized Sunday night. Tree Top Innovative Learning Center in North Columbia stayed... More >>
2 days ago Monday, December 23 2019 Dec 23, 2019 Monday, December 23, 2019 4:41:00 PM CST December 23, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 51°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
9am 53°
10am 56°
11am 59°
12pm 60°