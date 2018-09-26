Investigation Underway for Fire in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY - Fourteen fire units responded to a fire north east of Columbia on Interstate 70 Drive. The cause of the fire is still being determined. The fire engulfed two acres of grass and two vehicle trailers.

Boone County Fire Chief Scott Olsen said the fire was endangering a garage and possibly a resident's home. Family members say the fire was at least 100 feet away from the home but even closer to a propane tank. The firefighters were able to stop the fire within 20 feet of the propane tank.

Fire chief Olsen says residents need to be concerned with fire because even with rain in the forecast, conditions won't be safe enough to burn.