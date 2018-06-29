Investigations underway after escaped convict found dead following standoff

CALLAWAY COUNTY - Authorities confirmed early Thursday morning that 36-year old Seth MacVittie was found dead after an hours-long stand-off with law enforcement, including SWAT team members and sheriff's deputies.

MacVittie was charged with receiving stolen property, according to the Callaway County Sheriff's Office. He escaped the jail Friday and barricaded himself inside a vacant residence on Primrose Lane south of Fulton.

Authorities told KOMU that they found him dead after the stand-off ended.

Investigations are underway to find out how he died, if weapons were involved and how he escaped jail in the first place.