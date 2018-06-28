Investigator: Accused burglar made sandwich during break-in

By: The Associated Press

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Authorities in southeast Missouri say a burglar accused of pilfering guns, diamond rings and other items from a home also apparently raided the refrigerator.

The Southeast Missourian of Cape Girardeau reports that investigators say 57-year-old Thomas Dudley fixed himself a sandwich during the March 18 break-in.

Dudley was charged Wednesday with eight counts of stealing a firearm and one count of first-degree burglary. All of the charges are felonies.

Cape Girardeau County sheriff's detective Cpl. Jamie Malugenin says in a probable-cause statement filed with the criminal complaint that Dudley was arrested four days after the burglary. Malugenin wrote that items reported stolen from the home were found in Dudley's car, including nine firearms, three diamond rings and cameras.

Online court records don't show whether Dudley has an attorney.