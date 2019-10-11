Investigator: Probe of Missouri state auditor's suicide over

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A detective in suburban St. Louis says investigators are closing their probe into former Missouri Auditor Tom Schweich's suicide after failing to find an explanation for why the Republican gubernatorial hopeful took his life.

Clayton Police Detective Lt. Don Bass said Tuesday that Schweich's work computers in St. Louis and Jefferson City turned up no evidence of scandal or extramarital affairs. That was the investigation's last thread.

Schweich told an Associated Press reporter by phone minutes before his Feb. 26 death that he was ready to go public with allegations that the state Republican Party chairman told donors that Schweich was Jewish. Schweich was Christian but had Jewish ancestry and perceived the remarks as anti-Semitism.

The state's GOP chairman has denied engaging in a whisper campaign.