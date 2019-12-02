Investigators Look Into Cause of Columbia House Fire

6 years 2 months 2 weeks ago Friday, September 13 2013 Sep 13, 2013 Friday, September 13, 2013 2:44:00 PM CDT September 13, 2013 in News
By: Meredith Albair, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department responded to a house fire at 604 Florence Avenue Friday afternoon.

Columbia Fire Department Battalion Chief James Weaver told KOMU 8 News the cause of the fire is currently unknown but an investigation is ongoing.

He said no one was inside the house at the time of the fire and no one reported injuries. Weaver said the home appeared to be undergoing renovations.

More News

Grid
List

Pinkel holds annual charity event, reacts to Odom firing
Pinkel holds annual charity event, reacts to Odom firing
COLUMBIA- Former Mizzou football coach Gary Pinkel reacted to news that his successor Barry Odom has been fired from the... More >>
11 minutes ago Monday, December 02 2019 Dec 2, 2019 Monday, December 02, 2019 1:03:00 PM CST December 02, 2019 in News

Rock slide closes one lane of Highway 54 in Osage Beach
Rock slide closes one lane of Highway 54 in Osage Beach
OSAGE BEACH - One lane of Highway 54 reopened Monday morning after a man was injured when a "large rock"... More >>
31 minutes ago Monday, December 02 2019 Dec 2, 2019 Monday, December 02, 2019 12:43:00 PM CST December 02, 2019 in News

Ragtag to host film in recognition of World AIDS Day
Ragtag to host film in recognition of World AIDS Day
COLUMBIA - Local organizations are partnering to raise awareness about AIDs. Ragtag Cinema, Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, December 02 2019 Dec 2, 2019 Monday, December 02, 2019 7:08:00 AM CST December 02, 2019 in News

Residents in Cooper County warned to lock doors, look out for subject
Residents in Cooper County warned to lock doors, look out for subject
COOPER COUNTY — The Cooper County Sheriff's Office asked residents in the area of Highway 87, Cave Creek Road and... More >>
15 hours ago Sunday, December 01 2019 Dec 1, 2019 Sunday, December 01, 2019 9:52:00 PM CST December 01, 2019 in Top Stories

Little Bonne Femme Baptist Church celebrates 200th anniversary
Little Bonne Femme Baptist Church celebrates 200th anniversary
COLUMBIA — What's in a church? For Little Bonne Femme Baptist, almost 200 years of history. The church, first... More >>
20 hours ago Sunday, December 01 2019 Dec 1, 2019 Sunday, December 01, 2019 4:54:00 PM CST December 01, 2019 in News

3 people die as 2 vehicles swept off flooded Missouri roads
3 people die as 2 vehicles swept off flooded Missouri roads
BOLLINGER COUNTY (AP) — Three people died in southeast Missouri when their vehicles were swept off flooded roads in... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, December 01 2019 Dec 1, 2019 Sunday, December 01, 2019 10:58:00 AM CST December 01, 2019 in News

Local farmers disagree with nationwide Christmas trees shortage
Local farmers disagree with nationwide Christmas trees shortage
BOONVILLE - Black Friday marked the official start to the Christmas shopping season. While many people begin to put up... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 30 2019 Nov 30, 2019 Saturday, November 30, 2019 9:12:00 PM CST November 30, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Mizzou fires head coach Barry Odom
UPDATE: Mizzou fires head coach Barry Odom
COLUMBIA - After a 6-6 season, the University of Missouri announced the firing of head football coach Barry Odom. ... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, November 30 2019 Nov 30, 2019 Saturday, November 30, 2019 10:18:00 AM CST November 30, 2019 in Top Stories

One dead after shooting in Fulton
One dead after shooting in Fulton
FULTON - One person was shot dead after entering a residence in Fulton Saturday morning. Fulton Police Department say... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, November 30 2019 Nov 30, 2019 Saturday, November 30, 2019 9:54:00 AM CST November 30, 2019 in News

7-year-old boy dies in eastern Missouri mobile home fire
7-year-old boy dies in eastern Missouri mobile home fire
MOSCOW MILLS, Mo. (AP) — A 7-year-old boy is dead and four other people are injured after a fire... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, November 30 2019 Nov 30, 2019 Saturday, November 30, 2019 9:37:00 AM CST November 30, 2019 in News

River watchers already wary about 2020 spring flooding
River watchers already wary about 2020 spring flooding
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — After a year that has seen some of the worst flooding ever in parts of... More >>
2 days ago Friday, November 29 2019 Nov 29, 2019 Friday, November 29, 2019 7:09:48 PM CST November 29, 2019 in News

EXCLUSIVE: Friend of Jefferson City double shooting suspect speaks out
EXCLUSIVE: Friend of Jefferson City double shooting suspect speaks out
JEFFERSON CITY - Dareal Mightty said he knows everyone involved in a Thanksgiving double shooting, but said he suspected something... More >>
2 days ago Friday, November 29 2019 Nov 29, 2019 Friday, November 29, 2019 5:25:00 PM CST November 29, 2019 in News

Local children fight rare, terminal disease; family tries to help find a cure
Local children fight rare, terminal disease; family tries to help find a cure
COLUMBIA — Life is about learning as you grow, but one local family is learning how to live life backward... More >>
2 days ago Friday, November 29 2019 Nov 29, 2019 Friday, November 29, 2019 4:31:00 PM CST November 29, 2019 in News

State receives $5.5 million grant to improve rural transit, accessibility
State receives $5.5 million grant to improve rural transit, accessibility
COLUMBIA — The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Friday the Federal Transit Administration will award Missouri $5.5 million in grants... More >>
2 days ago Friday, November 29 2019 Nov 29, 2019 Friday, November 29, 2019 2:26:00 PM CST November 29, 2019 in News

Side jobs gain popularity amongst young people
Side jobs gain popularity amongst young people
COLUMBIA — The rise in entrepreneurial culture has millennials and generation Z working beyond the typical nine to five. ... More >>
2 days ago Friday, November 29 2019 Nov 29, 2019 Friday, November 29, 2019 2:18:00 PM CST November 29, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Suspect, victims identified in deadly Jefferson City shootings
UPDATE: Suspect, victims identified in deadly Jefferson City shootings
JEFFERSON CITY - Cole County Prosecutor Locke Thompson confirmed the suspect in Thursday's two deadly shootings is 27-year-old Torry Upchurch.... More >>
3 days ago Friday, November 29 2019 Nov 29, 2019 Friday, November 29, 2019 8:42:00 AM CST November 29, 2019 in News

Columbia Rotary Club cooks 150 turkeys to give back to community
Columbia Rotary Club cooks 150 turkeys to give back to community
COLUMBIA — The Columbia Rotary Club started frying turkeys at 4:30 a.m. Thursday morning, all in the hopes of giving... More >>
3 days ago Thursday, November 28 2019 Nov 28, 2019 Thursday, November 28, 2019 5:46:00 PM CST November 28, 2019 in News

Missourians pay less than most for Thanksgiving meal
Missourians pay less than most for Thanksgiving meal
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri's farm organization, Missouri Farm Bureau, conducted a survey of classic items found on the Thanksgiving Day... More >>
3 days ago Thursday, November 28 2019 Nov 28, 2019 Thursday, November 28, 2019 5:20:00 PM CST November 28, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 38°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
2pm 40°
3pm 41°
4pm 40°
5pm 38°