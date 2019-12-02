Investigators Look Into Cause of Columbia House Fire
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department responded to a house fire at 604 Florence Avenue Friday afternoon.
Columbia Fire Department Battalion Chief James Weaver told KOMU 8 News the cause of the fire is currently unknown but an investigation is ongoing.
He said no one was inside the house at the time of the fire and no one reported injuries. Weaver said the home appeared to be undergoing renovations.
